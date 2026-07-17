Ali Fazal shared a video of him singing and playing the piano for his daughter Zuneyra's birthday. Wife Richa Chadha commented 'Blessed' on the post. The couple, who married in 2020, welcomed their daughter in July 2024.

Actor Ali Fazal has extended a heartwarming birthday wish to his daughter, Zuneyra, dedicating a special musical piece for the little one. In his Instagram post, Ali Fazal shared a video where he could be seen singing Happy Birthday for his daughter while playing soft tunes on the piano. In a cute note, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my little girl!! .. started learning the piano recently... so was just tryna learn in time for your birthday.. will get better next time. Happy birthday from Baba and Mama." View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Reacting to the special video, Ali's wife, actor Richa Chadha, commented, "Blessed." Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who met on the sets of their film 'Fukrey' in 2012, soon fell in love. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. The couple welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July 2024.

Ali Fazal on the Work Front

On the work front for Ali, the actor was recently seen in the Prime Video series 'Raakh'. He portrayed the character of SI Jayprakash Jatav, having received much love and praise from his fans. The actor expressed gratitude after the crime thriller emerged as the platform's most-watched non-English title globally.

Sharing the note on social media, Fazal said he has been overwhelmed by the response the series has received over the past few weeks. "Last few weeks I've been reading so many messages from all over and my heart is full to say the least. Thank you for watching Raakh. Thank you for accepting SI Jayprakash Jatav, with all his flaws, his presence, his fears, his silences and his few words," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

About the series 'Raakh'

Set in late-1970s Delhi, 'Raakh' revolves around the aftermath of a brutal crime that leaves families devastated and an entire city living in fear. It is loosely inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case that shocked India in 1978. The investigative thriller also features Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. (ANI)