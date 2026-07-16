Hal Williams, the veteran TV actor best known for his roles as Lester Jenkins in '227' and Officer 'Smitty' Smith in 'Sanford and Son,' has passed away at the age of 91, according to his manager. He was a staple of American sitcoms.

Hal Williams, the TV veteran who appeared in American sitcom staples like '227' and 'Sanford and Son,' has passed away at the age of 91, according to his manager, reported Variety.

Remembering Hal Williams in '227'

Sitcom '227' ran from 1985 to 1990, and followed a group of middle-aged tenants living together in an apartment building. Williams starred as Lester Jenkins, who was husband to Marla Gibbs' Mary Jenkins and father to Regina King's Brenda Jenkins. '227' aired for 116 episodes across five seasons on NBC. Series star Jackee Harry won an Emmy for best supporting actress for her work on the show in 1987. Other cast members included Helen Martin, Alaina Reed-Hall and Curtis Baldwin.

Role in 'Sanford and Son'

Williams appeared in 22 episodes of 'Sanford and Son' as Officer 'Smitty' Smith. The character was part of a duo with Howard Platt's Officer "Hoppy" Hopkins. The pair had a recurring bit where Hopkins would lead by outlining a case with complicated police jargon, and it would be up to Smith to spell it all out again in layman's terms, reported Variety.

In a recent interview with WKYC, as quoted by Variety, Williams explained how the Smitty and Hoppy gag came to be: "We did it in one time in rehearsal, and the producers thought it was funny. We did it in the first or second episode, and it clicked. Some days, we would come to rehearsal, and they didn't have anything solid. [The producers would then say,] 'Go out, take a break for two hours, and bring us something back.'"

Other Notable Credits

Williams' other TV credits include "On the Rocks," "The Waltons," "Private Benjamin" and "The Sinbad Show." His most recent TV role was on CBS' "Matlock" remake. On the film side, Williams appeared in "Hardcore," "The Rookie," "Percy & Thunder," "Guess Who", and "Flight."