Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Entertainer Hits Rs 65 Crore in India
Dhamaal 4 witnessed strong growth over its opening weekend after a modest start. The comedy entertainer collected ₹65 crore net in India in three days, while its worldwide gross climbed to ₹92 crore.
Film Registers Impressive Weekend Jump
Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaafri, Anjali Anand and Sanjeeda Sheikh-starrer Dhamaal 4 has recorded steady growth at the box office over its opening weekend. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the comedy film managed to attract more moviegoers with each passing day. After opening with ₹14 crore on Friday, the film witnessed a significant rise on Saturday by collecting ₹22.50 crore. Sunday's strong footfall further boosted collections, with the film earning ₹28.50 crore, taking its three-day domestic total to ₹65 crore net. The film's domestic gross collection currently stands at ₹78 crore.
Worldwide Collection Reaches ₹92 Crore
Apart from its domestic performance, Dhamaal 4 has also delivered a decent showing in overseas markets. The film has earned around ₹14 crore gross internationally during its first three days. With this, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to ₹92 crore, giving the comedy entertainer a solid opening weekend globally. The growing collections indicate that family audiences contributed to the film's weekend momentum despite the mixed word-of-mouth.
Monday Test Crucial for Box Office Run
Made on an estimated ₹200 crore budget, Dhamaal 4 still has a long way to go before entering the profitable zone. While the weekend trend has been encouraging, the film's performance on Monday will play a key role in determining its long-term box office prospects. A strong hold on weekdays could help the comedy entertainer maintain its momentum and improve its overall theatrical run.
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