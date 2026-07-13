Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaafri, Anjali Anand and Sanjeeda Sheikh-starrer Dhamaal 4 has recorded steady growth at the box office over its opening weekend. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the comedy film managed to attract more moviegoers with each passing day. After opening with ₹14 crore on Friday, the film witnessed a significant rise on Saturday by collecting ₹22.50 crore. Sunday's strong footfall further boosted collections, with the film earning ₹28.50 crore, taking its three-day domestic total to ₹65 crore net. The film's domestic gross collection currently stands at ₹78 crore.