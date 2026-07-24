Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 maintained a stable theatrical run on its 14th day despite a drop in weekday collections. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.15 crore net in India on Day 14, registering a decline of around 21.8 percent from the previous day's Rs 2.75 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 136.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 162.54 crore. The film was screened across 11,846 shows, reflecting a strong nationwide presence even during its second week.