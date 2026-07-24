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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Crosses Rs 136.65 Crore in India
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continues to perform steadily at the box office despite the usual weekday slowdown. The comedy has crossed Rs 136.65 crore in India and is now closing in on Rs 185 crore mark worldwide
Dhamaal 4 records a steady Day 14 at the box office
Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 maintained a stable theatrical run on its 14th day despite a drop in weekday collections. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.15 crore net in India on Day 14, registering a decline of around 21.8 percent from the previous day's Rs 2.75 crore.
With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 136.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 162.54 crore. The film was screened across 11,846 shows, reflecting a strong nationwide presence even during its second week.
Worldwide earnings approach Rs 185 crore
Dhamaal 4 has continued to attract audiences overseas as well. On Day 14, the film collected another Rs 0.25 crore internationally, taking its overseas gross to Rs 22.85 crore.
Combining domestic and overseas business, the film's worldwide gross has now reached Rs 185.39 crore. After crossing the Rs 100 crore India net milestone during its second week, the comedy has maintained consistent collections and will now look to benefit from the upcoming weekend.
Day-wise India net collection:
Week 1: Rs 96.00 crore Day 8: Rs 5.50 crore Day 9: Rs 10.25 crore Day 10: Rs 12.75 crore Day 11: Rs 3.25 crore Day 12: Rs 4.00 crore Day 13: Rs 2.75 crore Day 14: Rs 2.15 crore
Total: Rs 136.65 crore
About Dhamaal 4 and the recent controversy
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest chapter in the popular Dhamaal comedy franchise. The story revolves around a group of quirky characters racing against each other in search of hidden treasure, leading to a series of comic misadventures.
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.
Apart from its box office performance, the film also sparked debate online after viewers criticised the recreated "Bella Ciao" sequence. Several social media users claimed the visual effects appeared weak and alleged that AI-generated imagery had been used instead of traditional visual effects.
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