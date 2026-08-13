Munawar Faruqui was eliminated in the first round of 'The Traitors' Season 2 after he suspected Mallika Sherawat of being a traitor. The other contestants turned on him and voted him out. He later had an emotional outburst against them.

Munawar Faruqui's Early Exit from 'The Traitors'

The second season of 'The Traitors' has returned with a new set of contestants, but comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui's journey came to an early end after he was voted out in the first 'Circle of Shaq'.

Munawar became a target during the first round after he openly suspected Mallika Sherawat of being a traitor. However, the contestants turned against him and he received the highest number of votes, leading to his elimination from the show. Several contestants accused Munawar of playing the game like a traitor. However, the actual traitors in the season are Kullu, Krystle D'Souza and Harman Singha.

'This is not the first time I have been targeted'

Soon after he was voted out, Munawar went to the centre of the room and said he had expected to be targeted. Talking about his experience, he said, "...This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there."

"I can clearly see through the insecurities of other people, and you will see how they end up looking. Because your insecurities will be visible. You approached me as a friend and heard me out, but now you wrote my name here. Thank you for that."

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Emotional Outburst After Elimination

When host Karan Johar asked Munawar to reveal whether he was a traitor or innocent, the comedian-rapper became emotional and hit back at the contestants.

"F** off, guys! I was playing the game! I wanted to play it well! I am an innocent! F** off, insecure bunch of people," he said.

Star-Studded Contestant Lineup

The second season features a mix of actors, comedians, musicians, chefs and social media personalities. The lineup includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri are also part of the season.

'The Traitors' Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)