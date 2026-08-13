Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Malayalam film 'I'm Game' will now release on September 3, postponed from its original August 20 date. The actor stated the delay is to accommodate a wider, simultaneous multi-language release across the country.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Malayalam film ' GameI'm' will now release later than planned. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on August 20 during the Onam season, has been postponed to September 3. Dulquer shared the new release date on her Instagram to explain the reason behind the delay. The actor said the film will now have a wider theatrical release across different markets.

Dulquer Salmaan Explains Reason for Delay

In his note, Dulquer said the team understood the wait among fans and apologised for the delay. "The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation and we apologize for the delay, but #imgame will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August."

He further said that the new date will allow the film to reach audiences in more languages. "The new release date comes with a larger vision for the film as #imgame gears up for a wider theatrical release across markets. The film will now simultaneously release in multiple languages-Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada taking the experience to audiences across the country and beyond."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Dulquer also explained that the decision was taken to give the film a bigger theatrical release. "This decision has been made to give #imgame the scale, reach, and theatrical platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen. The wait gets a little longer, But the game gets bigger!"

About 'I'm Game'

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, 'I'm Game' marks Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema in a full-length lead role. His last full-length Malayalam film was the 2023 action thriller 'King of Kotha'. He was recently seen in a cameo in the 2025 film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'. The film also stars Antony Varghese and Mysskin in prominent roles.

Impact on Onam Releases

With 'I'm Game' moving out of the Onam release window, the major Malayalam films lined up for the festive season include Vysakh's Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Khalifa' and Girish AD's Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit'.