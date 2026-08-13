The title of Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan's next film is 'Anbil Avan'. The romantic drama is directed by R Kaarthikeyan with music by Govind Vasantha. The makers released a title teaser hinting at a story of a newly married couple.

The title of Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan starrer romantic drama is finally out. The movie is titled 'Anbil Avan'.

The movie is directed by debutant R Kaarthikeyan. The makers have announced the title of the movie while sharing the teaser along with it. The title teaser hints at the film surrounding a newly married couple, whose love for each other is tested by extraordinary circumstances. The music of the movie is composed by Govind Vasantha. While sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Dreams are meant to be built together. Anbil Avan Title Reveal Teaser is out now. Starring Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan. Directed by R Kaarthikeyan. A Govind Vasantha Musical." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Think Music India (@thinkmusicofficial)

'Anbil Avan' Team

Vignesh Raja, the director of Por Thozhil and Kara, has written the story for the upcoming film. Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam are producing Anbil Avan under their Happy High Pictures banner. Meanwhile, K Karunamoorthy is producing under the Ayngaran International banner.

Ashok Selvan's Recent Work

Ashok Selvan was last seen in the film 'Thug Life' which starred Kamal Haasan. Apart from them, the film also starred Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Tanikella Bharani. It marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after their previous collaboration, Nayakan (1987). The film followed Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a feared mafia kingpin in New Delhi, who seeks redemption and revenge after receiving betrayal from his brother.

Preity Mukhundhan's Last Film

As for Preity Mukhundhan, the actress was last seen in the movie 'Idhayam Murali' which was directed, co-written and produced by Aakash Baskaran under Dawn Pictures. The film starred Atharvaa in the titular role alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Malavika Mohanan, Natty Subramaniam, Thaman S, Rakshan, Dravid Selvam, Sudhakar and Niharika NM, with Fahadh Faasil in an extended cameo appearance. The movie was released in July, 2026. (ANI)