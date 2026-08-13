DJ Paloma is set to headline the Drop Circuit pre-Independence Day bash in Bengaluru's Koramangala on August 14. DJ Error will open the event, presented by Indigo Music and Asianet News at Blah Bla from 8 pm onwards.

Bengaluru is set to celebrate the Independence Day weekend with Indigo Music and Asianet News bringing their open pre-Independence Day event, Drop Circuit, to Koramangala on August 14. The event will feature DJ Paloma as the main act, with DJ Error opening the night, offering music lovers an evening of high-energy performances in the city.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 pm onwards at Blah Bla, Koramangala, bringing together music lovers for a special Independence Day weekend celebration. DJ Paloma, known for her performances at international venues, will take centre stage following shows in Sri Lanka, the Middle East, Portugal and the UK.

DJ Paloma To Take Centre Stage

DJ Paloma will be the main attraction at the upcoming Drop Circuit event in Bengaluru. Fresh from performances across the Middle East, Europe and other international destinations, she is set to bring her sound to Koramangala.

Her upcoming performance is expected to attract Bengaluru's nightlife and electronic music audience, adding to the city's pre-Independence Day celebrations.

DJ Error To Open The Night

Before DJ Paloma takes over the stage, DJ Error will perform as the opening act. The event will feature an evening of music, with DJ Error's opening set leading into DJ Paloma's main performance.

With both DJs on the line-up, Drop Circuit is set to offer music enthusiasts an opportunity to kick off the Independence Day weekend with live DJ performances in Bengaluru.

Drop Circuit Comes To Koramangala

The event is being presented by Indigo Music and Asianet News under their event IP, Drop Circuit. The open pre-Independence Day gathering is aimed at bringing Bengaluru's music community together for an evening of live DJ performances and entertainment.

Event Details

Event: Drop Circuit Pre-Independence Day Bash

Date: August 14

Time: 8 pm onwards

Venue: Blah Bla, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Main Act: DJ Paloma

Opening Act: DJ Error

Presented By: Indigo Music x Asianet News | Drop Circuit

With an international DJ line-up and a central Bengaluru venue, the Drop Circuit pre-Independence Day bash is set to offer music enthusiasts an energetic start to the Independence Day weekend.