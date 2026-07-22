The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is nearly over as the makers unveiled the show's brand-new eye logo ahead of the premiere. The reveal has sparked excitement, with fans already predicting this season's contestants.

The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun. Ahead of the much-awaited premiere, the makers have revealed the brand-new Bigg Boss eye, giving fans their first glimpse of the upcoming season. As the reality show's iconic symbol returns with a fresh design, social media is already buzzing with excitement and speculation over who will enter the house this year.

Bigg Boss 20 Eye Gets a Fresh New Look

The newly launched Bigg Boss 20 eye features a bold and vibrant makeover. At its centre is a bright golden pupil that gradually expands into layers of vivid colours, creating a dynamic, multi-dimensional design. The metallic gold finish adds a grand touch, staying true to the larger-than-life identity of the reality show.

According to the makers, the evolving layers of the eye represent the different personalities, emotions and relationships that develop inside the Bigg Boss house. As the season progresses, contestants' true selves emerge, alliances shift and unexpected twists reshape the game.

JioHotstar Shares the First Look

Sharing the new logo on social media, JioHotstar captioned the post: "2 decades later… still the most eye-conic one. #BiggBoss20, jald aa raha hai!"

The reveal marks a major milestone as the popular reality show completes two decades, with the refreshed eye symbolising a new chapter while retaining the essence of the franchise.

Fans Begin Guessing the Contestants

Soon after the logo was unveiled, fans flooded social media with their wishlist of celebrities they hope to see in the Bigg Boss 20 house. While the makers have not officially announced the contestant line-up or premiere date, the first look has already heightened anticipation.

With a fresh identity and the promise of new drama, rivalries and emotional moments, Bigg Boss 20 is gearing up to bring another entertaining season, with more updates expected in the coming weeks.