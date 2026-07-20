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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Nears Rs 120 Crore in India
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continues its impressive theatrical run, collecting an estimated Rs 8.50 crore on Day 10. The comedy entertainer has now reached around Rs 118.75 crore in India
Strong Day 10 Collection Keeps Momentum Alive
Despite the expected slowdown after its opening week, Dhamaal 4 has managed to maintain a healthy pace at the box office. The film's estimated Rs 8.50 crore collection on Day 10 reflects sustained audience interest, particularly among families looking for light-hearted entertainment. The enduring popularity of the Dhamaal franchise, combined with Ajay Devgn's star power, has helped the film attract moviegoers across multiplexes and single-screen theatres alike.
Second Weekend Performance Strengthens Box Office Run
One of the biggest positives for Dhamaal 4 has been its excellent second weekend performance. The film recorded a noticeable jump in collections over Saturday and Sunday, proving that positive word-of-mouth continues to drive footfalls. The ensemble cast, entertaining comedy, and mass appeal have contributed to the film's impressive hold, allowing it to comfortably outperform the usual second-weekend decline seen by many releases.
Rs 120 Crore Milestone Within Reach
With its domestic earnings now standing at around Rs 118.75 crore, Dhamaal 4 is just a step away from entering the Rs 120 crore club. Trade analysts believe that if the film maintains a steady performance during the weekdays, it could continue its successful theatrical journey and enjoy another productive weekend. Its consistent collections highlight strong audience acceptance and reinforce its position as one of the season's most successful comedy films.
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