Akhil Akkineni's Lenin witnessed another dip in collections on its 12th day at the box office, a trend commonly seen during the second week of a theatrical run. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 86 lakh net in India on Tuesday, down nearly 18 percent from Monday's Rs 1.05 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached an estimated Rs 45.51 crore. The domestic gross collection now stands at around Rs 52.19 crore, reflecting a stable performance after a strong opening week.