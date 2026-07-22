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The Lenin Box Office Collection Day 12: Akhil Akkineni Film Crosses Rs 45 Crore Net
Lenin Box Office Collection Day 12: Akhil Akkineni's Lenin maintained its run at box office despite another weekday decline. The action drama has crossed Rs 45 crore net in India, while worldwide earnings continue to climb steadily in its second week
Lenin Box Office Day 12: India Collection Sees Expected Weekday Drop
Akhil Akkineni's Lenin witnessed another dip in collections on its 12th day at the box office, a trend commonly seen during the second week of a theatrical run. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 86 lakh net in India on Tuesday, down nearly 18 percent from Monday's Rs 1.05 crore.
With this, the film's total India net collection has reached an estimated Rs 45.51 crore. The domestic gross collection now stands at around Rs 52.19 crore, reflecting a stable performance after a strong opening week.
Box Office Performance So Far
Lenin completed its first week with an impressive India net collection of Rs 36.65 crore. During the second week, the film continued to add to its total despite the expected weekday slowdown.
Collection Breakdown:
Day 6 (First Wednesday): Rs 2.15 crore Day 7 (First Thursday): Rs 2.00 crore Week 1 Total: Rs 36.65 crore Day 11 (Second Monday): Rs 1.05 crore Day 12 (Second Tuesday): Rs 86 lakh
The film's consistent performance has helped it comfortably cross the Rs 45 crore net mark in India.
Worldwide Earnings and Occupancy Report
Lenin has also performed steadily in overseas markets, earning an estimated Rs 10.30 crore gross internationally. Combined with its India gross collection of Rs 52.19 crore, the film's worldwide gross has climbed to approximately Rs 62.49 crore.
On Day 12, the Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 16.08 percent across 1,703 shows. The occupancy throughout the day remained fairly balanced:
Morning: 13.62% Afternoon: 16.77% Evening: 16.08% Night: 14.77%
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin marks Akhil Akkineni's first rural-based role. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead and blends contemporary action with mythological themes inspired by the Mahabharata.
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