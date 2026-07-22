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Inside PHOTOS Of Ramayana Star Yash's Rs 6 Crore Bengaluru Home With Stunning Skyline Views
Yash, best known for KGF and now gearing up to play Ravana in Ramayana, lives in a luxurious Rs 6 crore Bengaluru home featuring elegant interiors, modern décor, and breathtaking skyline views.
Yash’s House in Bangalore
Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, has delivered several successful films, including Jambada Hudugi, but it was KGF that turned him into a pan-India superstar. The blockbuster's phenomenal success reportedly helped him buy his dream home. Now, as anticipation builds for his portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, fans are once again eager to know more about the actor's luxurious lifestyle and stunning residence.
Yash’s House in Bangalore
The actor's last film was the blockbuster 'KGF 2'. Now, Yash is all set for his next movie with director Geetu Mohandas. There were talks that Kareena Kapoor would star with him in the film, titled 'Toxic', but she reportedly backed out for some reason.
Yash’s House in Bangalore
Yash's house is in the beautiful city of Bengaluru. Reports say it's in the Prestige Golfshire Apartments. Many know that Yash used to live in a rented flat in Banashankari, South Bengaluru. This new house is a huge upgrade, all thanks to his hard work and dedication since 2007.
Yash's house price
This dream home is a duplex, which is a big deal in a city like Bengaluru. While an average duplex costs between Rs 1 to 5 crore, Yash's mansion is reportedly worth Rs 6-7 crore.
Exterior: The house has a modern design with huge glass windows, a stone facade, and lovely green gardens. A stunning gate welcomes you at the entrance.
Interior: Yash and his family moved into this house in 2019. He and Radhika have personally designed every corner with a lot of love and care.
Yash’s House in Bangalore
Looking at their photos online, you can tell their home has a modern yet welcoming vibe. They've added many traditional touches to keep their culture alive. The house is also child-friendly for their two kids, daughter Arya and son Yathrav. The duplex's modern style is all about smart and efficient living.
The living room
The living room is one of the most important spaces in any house, right? It's where you welcome guests, so it has to make a great first impression. The living room in Yash's house totally reflects this. It's designed to be trendy and comfortable, with warm colours and beautiful Indian art for decoration.
Yash’s House in Bangalore
This grey sofa shows up in most of their Instagram pictures, so it's clearly the comfiest spot in the house! The living room also has another huge white couch, perfect for when they have many guests over. The space mixes classic and modern styles. For instance, we spotted a cool blue chair and wooden drawers in Radhika's house images that prove this.
Bedroom and Balcony
Bedroom: For someone as busy as Yash, personal space is super important. This is where he can relax and recharge. So, his bedroom is designed for maximum comfort. It has an antique bed frame, a large mirror with a wooden frame, and decorative paintings.
Balcony: The balcony looks like the perfect spot for a cup of coffee with a view of the Bengaluru skyline. This Instagram photo with his daughter Arya shows their balcony. It's decorated with lots of potted plants, which always bring a bit of greenery and life to any space.
Yash’s House in Bangalore
During the pandemic, the couple lit candles and diyas on their balcony to show support and solidarity.
Office & Gym: To stay fit, Yash's home has a gym with all the latest equipment. His dwelling also has a library.
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