This dream home is a duplex, which is a big deal in a city like Bengaluru. While an average duplex costs between Rs 1 to 5 crore, Yash's mansion is reportedly worth Rs 6-7 crore.

Exterior: The house has a modern design with huge glass windows, a stone facade, and lovely green gardens. A stunning gate welcomes you at the entrance.

Interior: Yash and his family moved into this house in 2019. He and Radhika have personally designed every corner with a lot of love and care.