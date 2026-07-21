Netflix's Lock Upp 2 is reportedly getting an extension after strong viewership, delaying its grand finale. Meanwhile, Yogesh Rawat's elimination, Apurva Mukhija's reported wild card entry and fresh controversies continue grabbing attention.

Netflix's reality show Lock Upp 2 continues to dominate headlines with unexpected twists, controversial moments, shocking eliminations and new entries. As the competition enters its fourth week, fresh reports suggest the makers have decided to extend the show's run following its strong viewership. While there has been no official confirmation, the reported extension has sparked excitement among fans eager to see how the season unfolds.

Has the grand finale of Lock Upp 2 been postponed?

According to media reports, Lock Upp 2 was originally planned as a six-week reality show. However, following its impressive viewership and audience response, the makers have reportedly decided to extend the season by nearly six more weeks.

The show premiered on June 27 and is currently in its fourth week. If the reports are accurate, the grand finale is now expected to take place around August 15 or August 16 instead of the previously planned date. However, Netflix and the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the extension or finale schedule.

Yogesh Rawat's elimination sparks debate

The latest episode saw Yogesh Rawat getting eliminated from the competition. His exit, however, has triggered mixed reactions online, with many viewers questioning whether the decision was fair.

Adding to the discussion, fellow contestant Prince Narula also reportedly expressed concerns over the elimination, leading to widespread debate across social media platforms.

New wild card entry grabs attention

The game has become even more competitive with the reported entry of a new wild card contestant.

According to social media buzz, content creator Apurva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has entered Lock Up 2 as a wild card contestant. While viewers are eagerly waiting to see her impact on the game, the makers are yet to officially confirm the reports.

Shreya Kalra-Ram Kapoor controversy goes viral

One of the biggest talking points this week has been the controversy involving contestant Shreya Kalra and jailer Ram Kapoor.

During a recent episode, Shreya alleged that Ram Kapoor crossed her personal boundaries during a task. The claim quickly went viral and sparked widespread discussion online.

Responding to the allegations, Gautami Kapoor, Ram Kapoor's wife, publicly defended her husband. She questioned Shreya's claims, stating that Ram is "not a pervert" and adding that she firmly stands by him.

Who is hosting Lock Up 2?

Lock Up 2 is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The reality show is streaming on Netflix for audiences worldwide.

With reports of an extended season, a new wild card contestant, controversial eliminations and ongoing disputes inside the house, the reality show continues to keep viewers hooked. Fans are now waiting for an official announcement regarding the finale date and what surprises the makers have planned in the coming weeks.