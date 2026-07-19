Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 bounced back strongly on its second Saturday after a slow Friday, collecting an estimated ₹10 crore. The comedy entertainer has now crossed ₹150 crore worldwide, maintaining impressive momentum at the box office.

Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 witnessed a strong turnaround at the box office on its second Saturday after a brief slowdown on Friday. The film bounced back with double-digit earnings, reaffirming its popularity among family audiences and helping it cross a major worldwide milestone.

Strong Jump on Second Saturday

According to early trade estimates, Dhamaal 4 earned around ₹10 crore on Day 9. With this, the film's domestic net collection has climbed to approximately ₹111.50 crore. After a successful opening week, the second weekend has given the comedy another boost, indicating that audience interest remains strong despite new releases.

Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹150 Crore

The film has also maintained a steady pace in international markets. Its worldwide gross collection has now crossed ₹151 crore, while overseas earnings continue to contribute significantly to the overall total. The impressive global performance reflects the film's appeal beyond the domestic market and strengthens its box office run.

'The Odyssey' Fails to Slow the Film for Long

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey impacted Dhamaal 4 on Friday by dividing screens and audiences across multiplexes. However, the comedy made a solid recovery on Saturday, suggesting that family-friendly entertainment continues to attract moviegoers. Positive word of mouth and the franchise's loyal fan base have played a key role in sustaining its momentum. Trade analysts believe the film is well-positioned to post another healthy collection on Sunday, which could further strengthen its second-weekend performance and extend its successful theatrical run.