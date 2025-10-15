Image Credit : Instagram

At just 28, Rashmika Mandanna is already making waves in the industry with a net worth of approximately ₹66 crore. While still young, Rashmika charges ₹4-10 crore per film and endorses big brands like Boat, Kalyan Jewellers, 7UP, and Meesho. She’s also investing wisely in real estate across multiple cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Goa, and Coorg. Her luxury car collection includes high-end models from Audi, Range Rover, and Mercedes-Benz. Rashmika’s rapid rise in fame is matched by her growing financial success, marking her as a star on the rise.