- Alia Bhatt Replacing Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel? Here's What We Know
Deepika Padukone played the role of Sumathi in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. An update has been released about the actress who will replace her in the second part
14
Image Credit : Film
Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 Heroine
A big update on Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is out. Since Deepika left, everyone's asking who will replace her. Producers have nearly finalized the new lead actress for Sumathi's role.
24
Image Credit : instagram
Who will replace Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD 2'?
Producers have decided to cast Alia Bhatt in Deepika's role for 'Kalki 2898 AD' Part 2. It's not official, but it would be Alia's first film with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin.
34
Image Credit : Instagram
Why did Deepika Padukone leave?
Producers officially announced Deepika's exit from 'Kalki 2898 AD' Part 2 on social media, stating they decided to part ways and wished her the best for her future.
44
Image Credit : instagram
8-hour shift
It's said Deepika left after producers denied her request for an 8-hour shift. 'Kalki 2898 AD' (2024) starred Prabhas, Amitabh, and Deepika, grossing ₹1042.25 crore worldwide.
