Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has sparked buzz online after revealing a surprising detail about a top star’s strict 8-hour work rule. His comment, made amid the ongoing Deepika Padukone row, has stirred discussions on professionalism.

The latest among the news that one of Bollywood's disciplined stars cum workaholics can actually be identified owing to the revelation made by none other than Abhishek Bachchan himself. The revelation was made amid other happenings such as Deepika Padukone's mains, which nowadays has been the reel and real attraction of a variety of ongoing industry professional updates and controversies.

Abhishek Bachchan Unveils the Secrets about Akshay Kumar's Routine of Work

Abhishek shared on that particular interview that Akshay was usually remarked of being very punctual and disciplined with his work. Apparently, even out of the shooting situations or otherwise, he follows an 8-hour work routine.

"Akshay works only eight hours. Once that time's up, he packs up and leaves," even if it's mid-shot, he was supposed to add with a smile.

Of course, this immediately became everyone's talking point, which provoked debates on professionalism, boundaries, and the work-life balance in the entertainment industry.

Akshay Kumar: The Early Bird Among All in the Industry

Having already been known for early morning schedules and fitness first, Akshay Kumar has always been lauded for putting everything in balance while keeping the 8-hour work rule. Akshay adores and says that it is not new to him since the 8 hours were mentioned again and again about how discipline brings him longevity in Bollywood.

Going above and beyond, Abhishek's frank revelation was largely hailed as proof positive for Akshay's consistency in managing time. Many also noted how Akshay's work ethics have inspired a whole generation of actors to prioritize health and routine above chaos at all times.

Deepika Padukone Row Amidst the Ruckus

Interestingly, this is not all; Abhishek had comments about those happenings when discussions about Deepika Padukone's recent statements and public appearances continued to overshadow the social media space. Just as Deepika seems to be going through the grind of controversies, Abhishek's interview added another voice of melange-focus now moves towards professionalism and discipline in the industry.

Fans connected almost immediately, interpreting that Abhishek's statement would in fact be an indirect reminder of how stars manage fame, work, and boundaries for personal lives in a way that is different from each other.

Netizens React: "Respect for Akshay's Discipline"

The minute the news broke, netizens were all over it with users pouring into comments, praising both Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan. "That's true professionalism" and "He knows how to value time,' were some of the hashtags trending across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.