Deepika Padukone's flop movies: Chapak to Tamasha; these 9 movies failed at the box office
How did Deepika Padukone's films perform at the box office? Some were blockbusters, while others fell short of expectations. Find out which films were hits and which were flops
| Published : May 23 2025, 09:37 AM
1 Min read
19
83
Released in 2021, Deepika Padukone's 83, made on a budget of ₹225-270 crore, earned only ₹109.02 crore.
29
Chhapaak
Chhapaak, a 2020 film starring Deepika, had a budget of ₹35 crore but earned ₹32.55 crore.
39
Tamasha
Deepika's 2015 film Tamasha, made on an ₹87 crore budget, collected ₹68.55 crore.
49
Finding Fanny
Finding Fanny (2014), with Deepika, had a ₹37 crore budget but earned ₹28.23 crore.
59
Aarakshan
Deepika's Aarakshan (2011), made on a ₹53 crore budget, grossed ₹41.89 crore.
69
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010), with a ₹45 crore budget, earned a mere ₹4.66 crore.
79
Break Ke Baad
Deepika's Break Ke Baad (2010), made on a ₹22 crore budget, collected ₹16.86 crore.
89
Karthik Calling Karthik
Karthik Calling Karthik (2010), with Deepika, had a ₹20 crore budget and earned ₹18 crore.
99
Chandni Chowk to China
Deepika's Chandni Chowk to China (2009), made on an ₹80 crore budget, earned ₹29.45 crore.
