Deepika Padukone was DROPPED from these 6 films; Check
Deepika Padukone has reportedly been dropped from Prabhas's film Spirit. This isn't the first time she's missed out on a major role. Here are six other films Deepika was initially considered for but ultimately didn't star in
| Published : May 22 2025, 12:21 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : instagram
Reports suggest Deepika Padukone has been dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. This isn't the first time she's exited a project.
27
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone was considered for *Saawariya* but had prior commitments to Farah Khan's film.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone was offered Katrina Kaif's role in *Jab Tak Hai Jaan* but couldn't commit due to scheduling conflicts.
47
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone was initially cast in Imtiaz Ali's *Rockstar* opposite Ranbir Kapoor but was later replaced by Nargis Fakhri.
57
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone was the first choice for *Prem Ratan Dhan Payo* but declined due to scheduling issues. The role went to Sonam Kapoor.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone was initially considered for Anushka Sharma's role in *Sultan* but was later dropped from the project.
77
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone was initially offered the lead role in *Gangubai Kathiawadi*, which eventually went to Alia Bhatt.
