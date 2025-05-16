- Home
- Entertainment
- King: Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded movie cast revealed – From Anil Kapoor to Deepika Padukone
King: Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded movie cast revealed – From Anil Kapoor to Deepika Padukone
Shahrukh Khan's 'King' boasts a stellar cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, and Abhay Verma. What's special about this film? The secret will be revealed soon!
| Published : May 16 2025, 08:39 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : Social Media
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan will be seen in the lead role in the film King.
28
Image Credit : Social Media
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan will be seen as Shahrukh Khan's daughter in King.
38
Image Credit : Social Media
Abhishek Bachchan
According to media reports, Abhishek Bachchan will play the villain in King.
48
Image Credit : Social Media
Deepika Padukone
According to reports, Deepika Padukone will play the role of a mother in King.
58
Image Credit : Social Media
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor will appear as an assassin in King.
68
Image Credit : Social Media
Abhay Verma
Abhay Verma will be seen as Suhana Khan's lover in King.
78
Image Credit : Social Media
Jackie Shroff
According to reports, Jackie Shroff will play a key role in King.
88
Image Credit : Social Media
Arshad Warsi
According to media reports, Arshad Warsi will also be seen in King.
Top Stories