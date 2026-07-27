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Rs 50! Deepika Padukone To Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood Celebrities and Their SHOCKING First Salaries
Want to know what the first salary of your favourite Bollywood celebrity was? From earning mere Rs 50 to curating a life of luxury. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Of fame and fortune!
Making it big in the film industry is no cakewalk. You have to go through a massive amount of struggles, hardships, and rejections to crack the code finally. Your favourite Bollywood celebs were no different. Here's looking at their first salaries before making it big in the industry.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika earned Rs 2,000 from her early modeling and career days before Om Shanti Om, reportedly.
Shah Rukh Khan
As per the report, SRK earned Rs 50 as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert. His first movie salary (Deewana) was later Rs 4,00,000
Amitabh Bachchan
Reportedly earned Rs 500 working as a freight broker/executive before his debut film Saat Hindustani.
Priyanka Chopra
Rs 5,000 as her first early paycheck after winning Miss World.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan earned Rs 11,000 for his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
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