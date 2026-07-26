Is Katrina Kaif marking a special appearance in Prabhas, Triptii Dimri starrer Spirit? Here's what the report has to say, sparking massive buzz about the actresses' comeback in the film industry. Keep scrolling to know more.

All eyes are on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film Spirit, and there's no denying that! The film marks a major collaboration between the director and actor, who are well known for churning out massy cinema with a twist and how. The film has been under the radar of major speculations ever since Deepika Padukone marked her exit from the film and Triptii Dimri was taken aboard.

Katrina a Part Of Spirit?

Now, as per a report, fresh casting buzz is all over the internet with rumours of Katrina Kaif being part of the film. Yes, you read that right. As per a report in Deccan Herald, Kaif is considered for a major cameo in the film that connects with a significant development of the film's storyline. However, neither Katrina nor the film's makers have officially confirmed this report. She was last seen in Telugu films such as Malliswari, opposite Venkatesh, and Allari Pidugu, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Why Did Deepika Exit The Film?

A few reports claimed that Deepika had allegedly asked for a remuneration of around Rs 25 crore, along with a 10 per cent share of the film's profits. The report further stated that she requested an eight-hour work schedule along with preferring to travel with a large entourage, and was not keen on dubbing her Telugu dialogues, leading to reports of differences with the production team. Following this Dimri was taken on board.

Why This Film Is Huge For Katrina?

Katrina is currently enjoying her mommy era with her adorable son Vihaan Kaushal. The actress has largely stayed away from films and is taking it low-key. However, if the report of her joining Spirit is officially confirmed, then this would mark her big comeback, whilst adding a huge milestone for her career.