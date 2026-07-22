Bollywood star Aamir Khan has reportedly exited the much-anticipated Ashneer Grover biopic, citing creative differences with filmmaker Rahul Mody. Shraddha Kapoor remains attached to the project, which is now actively seeking a new lead actor for the Ashneer Grover biopic.

Aamir Khan has reportedly quit the much-anticipated biopic on entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. This sudden move has ignited industry speculation. On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, early reports blamed creative differences with filmmaker Rahul Mody. But why did the veteran actor walk away from a project that also featured Shraddha Kapoor and had created such buzz?

Now, whispers suggest a deeper issue—potential differences with Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody as a collective force. Khan's unexpected withdrawal gets more complicated. Earlier this year, reports showed Khan was very interested in the project. It would have marked his first collaboration with Mody, Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend. Production was reportedly scheduled for March 2027.

Creative Visions Collide

Sources close to the production revealed Aamir Khan's deep interest in start-ups. He actively shaped the script, aligning it with his unique creative vision. He spent significant time on the screenplay. He developed it meticulously—a reflection of his well-known methodical approach. This hands-on work initially showed his strong commitment. He wanted to bring a fresh perspective to Ashneer Grover's story.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the source was quoted as, “Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups, and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways.”

The insider also revealed, “The real-life couple is now looking to recast the film, and get a relatively younger name to play the part of Ashneer Grover. The conversations are on with two - three top names, and the cast is expected to be locked soon.”

The Casting Riff

Kapoor remains central to the project. She will play Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover. She is not just a key actress, but reportedly also produces the film alongside a leading studio. Her dual role, coupled with her rumoured real-life relationship with director Rahul Mody, added layers of creative influence and decision-making.

Despite Aamir Khan's high-profile exit, the biopic on Ashneer Grover remains active. It is firmly on track for production. Shraddha Kapoor, confirmed as Madhuri Jain Grover, continues as a central figure. She uses her acting talent and producer role to push the project forward. Kapoor works closely with Rahul Mody and the production studio.