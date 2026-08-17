Pakistani TikToker Shamsu Bibi, widely known as Ayesha Gilamana, was fatally shot in Taxila on August 14. The 28-year-old reportedly had around 1.3 million TikTok followers. Her younger sister was seriously injured.

Pakistani TikToker Shamsu Bibi, popularly known as Ayesha Gilamana, was shot dead in Taxila city near Pakistan’s federal capital on August 14, according to police. The 28-year-old social media creator reportedly had a following of nearly 1.3 million on TikTok.

According to a complaint filed by her father, Fazal Sahibzada, Bibi was allegedly contacted by a man identified as Kashif, also known as “Kashi”. He reportedly asked her to come outside immediately. Bibi subsequently left her home in a car accompanied by her 15-year-old sister, Aseema, and brother Naimatullah.

The family later received news that Bibi had been shot. Her father rushed to THQ Hospital Taxila, where he identified her body in the mortuary.

As per the complaint, Naimatullah told the family that two unidentified men, believed to be aged between 30 and 35, approached the vehicle on a motorcycle near a petrol station and opened fire.

The attackers allegedly targeted Bibi, with one bullet hitting her neck. She died at the scene. Following the shooting, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with another car. Aseema suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken for medical treatment.

CCTV Footage Under Police Scanner

CCTV footage reportedly showed two men escaping the area on a motorcycle shortly after the attack. Police are examining the footage as part of their investigation and are working to identify the suspects.

Authorities are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and attempting to determine the motive behind the killing. No confirmed motive has been established so far.