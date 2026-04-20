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Deepika Padukone Pregnant With Second Child: 7 Celebrity Couples Who Had Children In Quick Succession
Deepika Padukone Pregnant With Second Child: Deepika Padukone is pregnant again! The big news is that her daughter with Ranveer Singh, Dua, is just one-and-a-half years old, and they've already announced their second baby
Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary: Parents twice in 8 months!
Loveleen Sasan-Koushik Krishnamurthy: Kids with a 1.5-year gap
Diya Chopra-Richie Mehta: Good news twice in 12 months!
Chahatt Khanna-Farhan Mirza: Two kids in 15 months
Kanika Kapoor-Raj Chandok: Three kids, all with 2-year gaps
Dimpy Ganguly-Rohit Roy: Two kids in two years
Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor: Two kids, two years apart
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor married Delhi-based Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple has two children with just a two-year age gap. Their daughter Misha Kapoor was born on August 26, 2016, and their son Zain Kapoor arrived on October 5, 2018.
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