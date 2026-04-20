6 7 Image Credit : Instagram

Dimpy Ganguly-Rohit Roy: Two kids in two years

'Bigg Boss 8' contestant Dimpy Ganguly has been married twice. She first married Rahul Mahajan in 2010 and divorced him in 2015. The same year, Dimpy married Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy, with whom she has three children. Her daughter Reanna was born in 2016. Her son Aryan was born in April 2020, followed by her second son Rishaan in July 2022. This means there's just a two-year gap between her second and third child.