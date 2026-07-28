Suneil Anand, son of Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik, died at 70 in the UK. He debuted with Anand Aur Anand (1984) and worked on films like Car Thief. He spent decades managing Navketan Films and planned a tribute film to carry forward his father’s legacy.

Suneil Anand, son of legendary Hindi cinema figures Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik, passed away in the United Kingdom on Tuesday at the age of 70. The news was confirmed by his niece, Gina Narang, who shared a statement on behalf of the family. She expressed deep sorrow over the loss and thanked well-wishers for their prayers and support, while also requesting privacy as the family copes with this difficult time. Suneil Anand had celebrated his 70th birthday on June 30.

Film Career and Debut

Suneil Anand entered the film industry in 1984 with his debut film Anand Aur Anand, directed by his father, Dev Anand. Although his acting career remained limited, he appeared in a few films such as Car Thief, Main Tere Liye, and Master. His presence in cinema was closely tied to his family’s legacy rather than a long mainstream acting career.

Jeetendra: Bought Pali Hill Bungalow for Rs 4.25 Lakh, Earned More from Wood Alone!

Role in Navketan and Film Legacy

Beyond acting, Suneil Anand played a crucial role behind the scenes, dedicating nearly 40 years to supporting his father and managing the family’s production house, Navketan Films. He was actively involved in handling Dev Anand’s schedule and overall work. One of his notable contributions was coordinating the screening of the classic film Guide at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008, where it became the first Indian classic selected for showcase by the festival committee, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema.

Ramayana Movie: Massive Promotion Spend Grabs Attention Before Release!

Remembering Dev Anand and Future Plans

In earlier interviews, Suneil Anand fondly described his father as a well-read, humble, and versatile personality who could connect effortlessly with people from all walks of life. He admired Dev Anand’s ability to balance stardom with humility. In his later years, Suneil Anand had expressed plans to produce and direct a film dedicated to his father, emphasizing his commitment to carrying forward Dev Anand’s legacy and continuing the journey of Navketan Films.