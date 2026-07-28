Shruti To Mrunal: A Look At Dhanush's Most Talked-About Rumoured Relationships
Dhanush's personal life has often made headlines alongside his successful film career. From long-standing industry rumours to recent dating speculation, here's a look at the actresses he has been linked with over the years.
Dhanush Dating History
South superstar Dhanush always makes headlines, not just for his movies but for his personal life too. He has only been married once, but rumours have often linked him to several actresses, thanks to all the media gossip.
1. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (Ex-wife – Confirmed Marriage)
Dhanush married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth back in 2004. The couple was together for almost 18 years and they have two sons. In 2022, they announced their separation. This remains his only confirmed long-term relationship.
2. Shruti Haasan (Rumoured Link-up)
People once linked Shruti Haasan with Dhanush early in their careers. The rumours started mostly because of their great on-screen chemistry and public appearances. However, neither of them ever confirmed if they were in a relationship.
3. Amala Paul (Rumoured Co-star Link)
There was also speculation that Amala Paul was close to Dhanush while they were working on films together. But these were just unverified claims. It was all mostly industry gossip and guesswork, with no official confirmation from anyone.
4. Trisha Krishnan
Persistent rumours also linked Dhanush with Trisha Krishnan. The gossip got stronger because they were seen together at events and parties. But both actors always maintained that they were just professional friends.
5. Mrunal Thakur (Recent Viral Rumours)
Recently, viral clips and event appearances linked Dhanush with Mrunal Thakur, sparking dating rumours. Some reports even suggested they were in a quiet relationship. However, the latest updates say they have reportedly broken up.
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