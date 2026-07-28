Pawan Kalyan's Wife Anna Lezhneva Officially Changes Her Name; Here's What It Is
Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, has officially changed her name, marking a significant personal update. The revised name has now appeared in official records, drawing attention from fans eager to know her new identity.
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Image Credit : X/Anna Konidala
Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva changes her name
Anna Lezhneva is a familiar name to Telugu people. Born and raised in Russia, she became the daughter-in-law of the Konidala household. She holds a special place as the wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM, Janasena Party chief, and actor Pawan Kalyan. But her name, lacking a local touch, often made people see her as a foreigner. To change this, Anna Lezhneva has adopted a name that resonates more with the people. She even put up an interesting social media post about it. Want to know her new name? Keep reading this story.
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Image Credit : X/Anna Konidala
This is Anna Lezhneva's new name...
After marriage, a woman's surname usually changes. The same happened with Anna Lezhneva. Even after marrying Pawan Kalyan, people kept calling her Anna Lezhneva, so she had to clarify. She announced that she is not Anna Lezhneva, but Anna Konidala, as her husband's surname is now part of her name. Pawan Kalyan's wife posted on social media, 'I request everyone to call me Anna Konidala from now on.' She also posted a photo with the name 'Anna Konidala' written in capital letters.
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Image Credit : X/Anna Konidala
Pawan's wife's interesting post on name change..
Anna Konidala gave a clear explanation in her post. She wrote, 'My birthday is coming soon, so this is the right time to clarify something. I've wanted to do this since I opened my Instagram account. I tried writing about it many times... but I would type and then delete it. Now is the right time... so I want to talk about it.' She continued, 'Many people know me as Anna Lezhneva. That was my name when I married Pawan Kalyan... so that's how everyone got to know me. The funny thing is, the last time my name was officially Anna Lezhneva was on our marriage certificate. After the wedding, my husband's family name was added to mine... Anna Lezhneva became Anna Konidala.' She made a small request to her followers: 'Please call me Anna Konidala from now on. This is my name... and this is what I want to be called. I hope you understand my request. Thank you. The name Anna Konidala is very special to me,' the AP Deputy CM's wife wrote in her interesting Instagram post.
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Image Credit : X/Anna Konidala
Anna Konidala shares a special photo with Pawan Kalyan
Along with her name-change post, Anna Konidala also shared a rare photo with her husband, Pawan Kalyan. She posted a picture on Instagram from their trip to her hometown in Russia. Anna Konidala mentioned that this photo was taken in St. Petersburg, Russia, shortly after their wedding. In the picture, the couple looks young and lovely, and fans are loving it. Pawan's fans are sharing the photo, making it go viral.
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Image Credit : X/Anna Konidala
Anna Konidala's post goes viral
Her Instagram post asking people to call her Anna Konidala instead of Anna Lezhneva has gone viral. Pawan Kalyan's fans are leaving comments like, 'Our Vadinamma (sister-in-law) changed her name to a pure Telugu one for our Annayya (elder brother),' and 'Anna Konidala... what a beautiful name. We will call you this from now on, Vadinamma.' Others are wishing Pawan Kalyan's wife an early happy birthday. Within a few hours, Anna Konidala's name change announcement post received over 90,000 likes and hundreds of comments.
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