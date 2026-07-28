3 5 Image Credit : X/Anna Konidala

Pawan's wife's interesting post on name change..

Anna Konidala gave a clear explanation in her post. She wrote, 'My birthday is coming soon, so this is the right time to clarify something. I've wanted to do this since I opened my Instagram account. I tried writing about it many times... but I would type and then delete it. Now is the right time... so I want to talk about it.' She continued, 'Many people know me as Anna Lezhneva. That was my name when I married Pawan Kalyan... so that's how everyone got to know me. The funny thing is, the last time my name was officially Anna Lezhneva was on our marriage certificate. After the wedding, my husband's family name was added to mine... Anna Lezhneva became Anna Konidala.' She made a small request to her followers: 'Please call me Anna Konidala from now on. This is my name... and this is what I want to be called. I hope you understand my request. Thank you. The name Anna Konidala is very special to me,' the AP Deputy CM's wife wrote in her interesting Instagram post.