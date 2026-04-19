Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is recovering after a surgery. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR are among the many from the industry who have sent heartfelt messages and wishes for his speedy recovery and return to public service.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan has been receiving warm wishes and heartfelt messages from across the industry as he continues to recover after his surgery. According to a statement by Pawan Kalyan's Political Secretary, P Hariprasad, the Deputy CM underwent surgery on Saturday evening after health-related issues for the past few months.

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Tollywood Stars Extend Wishes for Speedy Recovery

Wishing for his quick recovery, actors like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, among others, shared their wishes. Ram Charan shared a heartwarming message for his uncle and wrote, "Wishing Hon'ble Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, @PawanKalyan Garu, a smooth and speedy recovery. Looking forward to seeing you back in action, stronger than ever." https://x.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/2045806950005579778

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun also prayed for Pawan Kalyan's well-being and added, "Wishing Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, @PawanKalyan garu a smooth recovery and continued good health. May you be back in full strength soon." https://x.com/alluarjun/status/2045782371350581360

Jr NTR, in an X post, wished Pawan Kalyan to return to public service in good health. "Wishing Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Sri @PawanKalyan garu a speedy recovery. May you return to public service soon with renewed strength and good health," he wrote. https://x.com/tarak9999/status/2045748836812132483

Joining the line of greetings, Sai Dharam Tej wrote on X, "My dear Chinna Mama @PawanKalyan Get Well Soon... Along with people's love& prayers, I send my deepest love for your speedy recovery. The surgery went very well, and I hope to see you serving the people again in no time... Take Care of your precious health." https://x.com/IamSaiDharamTej/status/2045531510334439824

Chiranjeevi Shares Health Update

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi shared a health update about his brother, stating that the Deputy CM has been recovering well. "Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well. As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine. There is no cause for concern. Thank you all for your love, concern, and prayers. Let us keep him in our thoughts and wish him strength, comfort, and a speedy recovery," Chiranjeevi wrote. https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/2045792321669881890

Notably, doctors have indicated that full recovery may take a long, however, he can resume his official duties after a 10-day rest. (ANI)