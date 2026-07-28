Reliance Foundation has launched a comprehensive relief response for 10,000 families impacted by severe floods in Assam's Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. Support includes public health, food, emergency shelter, and livestock protection.

Responding to the severe floods that have wreaked havoc across Upper Assam, Reliance Foundation has launched a comprehensive multisectoral response for communities impacted due to this devastating tragedy. Working to provide support to vulnerable families in the worst-affected districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo, Reliance Foundation, in discussion with government authorities, aims to reach at least 10,000 flood-affected families with critical relief and recovery support.

Triggered by intense rainfall and flash flooding, the disaster has caused loss of life, damaged homes and infrastructure, disrupted livelihoods, and heightened public health risks across the region. Sivasagar and Charaideo are the worst-affected districts, where over 5,00,000 people have been impacted, with damage to infrastructure, livelihoods, livestock, and essential services.

The response and relief activities by Reliance Foundation are being implemented after an on-ground rapid needs assessment by its Disaster Management professionals, in consultation with district authorities and local stakeholders, as per the press note by Reliance Foundation. Key interventions under the relief work will include public health risk management, food and nutrition support, emergency shelter assistance, and livestock protection.

Public Health Risk Management

Cleaning and restoration of Community Health Centres has begun. This will ensure healthcare services resume on the ground.

Reliance Foundation is also providing safe drinking water and access to hygiene and sanitation supplies for displaced and affected families.

Food supply and Nutrition support

Reliance Foundation has established and is running community kitchens to provide food to families without access to any rations or supplies.

Simultaneously, dry ration kits will also be distributed to families to ensure nutritional support.

Emergency Shelter

Emergency shelter kits with tarpaulins, groundsheets, mosquito nets, ropes, and bedding are being organised to protect displaced families.

Livestock Protection

A 39-member team from Vantara is on the ground for livestock protection, veterinary services, and to also support other community animals, as per the press note.

According to the press note, Reliance Foundation will provide feed support to approximately 4,000 livestock affected by the floods.

Reliance Foundation's team of professionals is working closely with the district administrations, relevant government departments, local community institutions, and partner organisations to ensure relief reaches those most in need. (ANI)