Deepika Padukone Net Worth: Inside Her Rs 500 Cr Empire as Baby No. 2 Buzz Grows
Deepika Padukone's net worth is about Rs 500 crore. A significant portion of revenue stems not only from films but also from clever brand partnerships, commercial initiatives, and sound investments.
Deepika Padukone's Career, Rs 500 Cr Empire & Pregnancy Buzz Explained
Massive Net Worth Built Beyond Films
Brand Endorsements and Entrepreneurial Moves
Luxury Lifestyle: Homes, Cars, and Assets
Global Presence, Philanthropy, and Personal Life
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh confirm second pregnancy
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared exciting news with their fans: they are expecting their second child. On Sunday, the couple announced the news on Instagram, posting a snapshot of their daughter Dua clutching a pregnancy test kit with a positive result.
The pair kept the caption simple, using only evil-eye emojis. The tweet drew immediate replies from fans and well-wishers, with congratulations comments flooding in on social media.
Second pregnancy
On September 8, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer had announced the birth of their first baby girl with an adorable post on Instagram. In a joint post, the couple wrote, “Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer (sic).”
Deepika and Ranveer, who had been together for a few years, married in Italy in 2018. They welcomed Dua in 2024.
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