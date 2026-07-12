Legendary singer S Janaki, the 'Nightingale of South India,' has passed away at 88. Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Suresh Gopi, expressed their condolences, paying tribute to her vast contribution to Indian music.

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The leaders across political parties extended their condolences and paid tribute to playback singer S Janaki after the veteran singer passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leaders Across Parties Pay Tribute

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his sorrow at the passing of singer S Janaki, who was also popularly known as "Nightingale of South India". While extending his condolences, Rahul Gandhi wrote on his X handle, "Deeply saddened by the passing of S. Janaki ji, the Nightingale of South India. For generations of Indians, her voice was the soundtrack of love, devotion, joy and longing. Performing in multiple languages with extraordinary grace, she united people across regions through the universal language of music. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and millions of admirers." Deeply saddened by the passing of S. Janaki ji, the Nightingale of South India. For generations of Indians, her voice was the soundtrack of love, devotion, joy and longing. Performing in multiple languages with extraordinary grace, she united people across regions through the… pic.twitter.com/ne08mxaw6P — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 12, 2026

Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah talked about building a memorial of S Janaki to pay tribute to her contribution to the South film industry. Sharing the details of Janaki's funeral, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, "Since 8 am, all the fans have been coming till 3.30 pm, we will keep the body here. After that, we will take the body to Kaniyanahundi, it was her last wish to be cremated here. In our childhood, we have grown up hearing her voice only. She has given immense contribution to the South Indian film industry her service will never be forgotten. Many advisors have come, and they want to build a memorial. I'll bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister, so he will take the appropriate decision."

Actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi paid tribute to S Janaki and described her musical talent as the "voice of generations". While talking to the media, Suresh Gopi said, "What began as the voice of one generation, and then many generations, has today left music lovers across India in grief. Janaki Amma, who sang in so many languages, inspired countless people to fall in love with those languages through her music. Her passing has left an entire nation in tears. When her son passed away, I had spoken to her over the phone. I had expressed my wish to meet her. I now feel I missed that opportunity to visit her in Mysuru. Somehow, because of my schedule and other commitments, I could never make that visit."

"I would not say that the world of music has suffered a loss because her music will always remain with us. Even today, her voice, its sweetness, and the way she rendered songs continue to enrich Indian music... She was a deeply spiritual person with a divine presence. She was the embodiment of love. If that love continues to live on, then Janaki Amma will always remain with us in this world and beyond to receive and share that love," he added.

On the passing away of legendary playback singer S Janaki, Keralam Higher Education Minister Roji M John said, "She has sung thousands of songs in different languages. She left beautiful musical memories to people all around the world. Such a divine voice she had, and the kind of music songs she sang will always be remembered, and I'm sure she will live among us through her music."

BJP MP Basavaraj S Bommai described S Janaki as a "legend" of the music industry as she has sung more than 50,000 songs in 17 different languages. "She was a living legend in the world of music. She has sung more than 50,000 songs in 17 different languages, including foreign languages. She was an expert, and she used to sing all the ragas at equal ease. It is a great loss," said former CM Basavaraj S Bommai.

End of an Era: Janaki's Final Hours and Legacy

Legendary playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," passed away at the age of 88 at Apollo Hospital in Mysuru after suffering age-related health complications. She had been admitted to the hospital in the early hours of the day after her health deteriorated.

As per the Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, press release, she was admitted on July 11 at 12:49 pm." Despite intense medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, she suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment," reads the press release.

Born on April 23, 1938, S Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs in over 20 languages during a career spanning six decades, earning numerous national and state honours, including the Padma Bhushan. Her death marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind a timeless legacy that continues to resonate across generations. (ANI)