Mahavatar Movie: THIS Actress To Replace Deepika Padukone Opposite Vicky Kaushal
Mahavatar Movie: Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited movie, Mahavatar, was supposed to star Deepika Padukone as the heroine. But now, reports are coming in that she has been replaced by an actress who delivered an 800-crore blockbuster
Mahavatar Movie
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Opposite Vicky Kaushal
This casting would also mean a fresh pairing on screen. Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for the first time. The makers are confident that the audience will love their chemistry. However, neither the makers nor Shraddha Kapoor have officially confirmed her involvement in the movie.
Vicky Kaushal
The film's story is based on the mythological figure 'Parshuram', with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role. The movie is being made on a grand scale. Reports suggest that shooting will begin in June 2026, with a planned release in 2027.
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