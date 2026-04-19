Deepika Padukone headed to Instagram to convey the news in a simple yet heartfelt manner. The tweet included a photo of her daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, clutching a pregnancy test.

Deepika Padukone has just made the greatest revelation of 2026 on Instagram. Baby number two is on its way. Deepika has confirmed her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh. The star announced the news in a personal post, including her daughter Dua, making the occasion even more memorable.

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The update has gone viral since the couple, who had their first kid in 2024, had kept their family life relatively quiet until recently.

A personal announcement

Deepika headed to Instagram to convey the news in a simple yet heartfelt manner. The tweet included a photo of her daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, clutching a pregnancy test.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Love Story

The couple started dating in August 2012, after meeting on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They announced their engagement in October 2018 and married the following month in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj rituals on the idyllic Lake Como in Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer astonished fans with their pregnancy announcement on February 29, 2024, by posting a photo of small baby basics in pink and blue. Deepika and Ranveer had their first child, a baby girl called Dua, in September 2024.

During Diwali, the couple revealed their identity and shared details about their family life. The name "Dua" means "prayer," indicating its emotional significance to the family.

While Deepika was adjusting to parenthood, Ranveer was putting together one of the most impressive career comebacks in recent Bollywood history. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, grossed more than Rs 1,000 crore globally on December 26, 2025, becoming Ranveer's first global hit. The film finally grossed more than Rs 1,300 crore globally, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has crossed Rs 1,730 crore to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 thus far.