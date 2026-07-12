Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' has made history by becoming the first female-led Telugu film to gross Rs 100 crore worldwide. The actor celebrated the milestone, hoping it will change perceptions about women-led films in cinema.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Ingi Bangaaram' has been enjoying a hit run, having surpassed Rs 100 crore in worldwide collection as it becomes the first-ever woman-led Telugu film to reach the milestone. The makers shared the news on social media and wrote, "GOLDEN CENTURY FOR #MaaIntiBangaaram. #MiB creates HISTORY by becoming THE FIRST EVER FEMALE LED TELUGU FILM to gross 100 CRORES Worldwide."

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Samantha on changing perceptions

Lead star Samantha also celebrated the moment on Instagram, noting how her film has helped change the perception about films led by women. She stated that changes can only happen when someone is willing to take a risk. "Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed?" she wrote, before adding how an exhibitor remarked, "Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she's in a big hero's film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody."

She went on to share hopes that her film 'Maa Inti Bangaraam' marks the beginning of something bigger. "I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don't pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger. I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn't an instant no. Maybe it's, 'Let's see.' Because the truth is, we will never really know," she added.

Celebrities congratulate Samantha

Along with her post, Samantha also shared a video showing her joyfully watching the film's collections. Many reacted to the milestone, congratulating the actor in the comment section. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Huge congratulations! You and your team deserve all this and more @samantharuthprabhuoffl." Stars like Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, and Tisca Chopra also showered love in the comments.

About 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'

'Maa Inti Bangaaram' follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note.

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy. (ANI)