Kannada superstar ShivaRajkumar turned 64, and the film industry celebrated him with heartfelt wishes. 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty, choreographer Jani Master, and actor Dhananjaya were among those who shared their love for the actor online.

Kannada superstar ShivaRajkumar has turned 64 years old today. The celebrities from the Kannada film industry penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor on this occassion.

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Celebrities Pen Heartfelt Wishes

Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty penned a birthday wish for the superstar on his X handle. While describing ShivaRajkumar as Karunada Chakravarthy, Rishab Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthday to our beloved Karunada Chakravarthy Shivarajkumar Anna." https://x.com/shetty_rishab/status/2076240797767176502

Choreographer Jani Master recalled his collaborations with ShivaRajkumar and called it a "blessing and privilege" to be working with him. He extended his best wishes on the occasion of the actor's birthday. He wrote, "The best and one of the most humble souls I've ever had the privilege to work with. Working with you on two films has truly been a blessing, Shivanna garu. Every moment spent with you is a lesson in humility, grace, and dedication. Meeting you and taking your blessings is something I'll always cherish. Wishing Nimma Shivanna garu a very Happy Birthday! May you be blessed with great health, happiness and many more blockbuster successes. Love and respect always." https://x.com/AlwaysJani/status/2076136366317216217

The 'Tagaru' fame actor Dhananjaya shared a beautiful poster while wishing ShivaRajkumar 'Happy Birthday.' "Happy birthday Shivanna," wrote Dhananjaya on his X handle. https://x.com/Dhananjayaka/status/2076182363152003280

The Sapta Saagaradaache Ello franchise director Hemanth M Rao, who is currently helming the ShivaRajkumar upcoming film '666: Operation Dream Theatre', penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor. "To be in your presence and watch you do your magic has been one of the best perks of my job. A very, very happy birthday, Nimma Shivanna. Love you," wrote Hemanth M Rao on his X handle. He also shared a video sharing glimpses from behind the sets during the making of the film '666: Operation Dream Theatre'. https://x.com/hemanthrao11/status/2076231596085317734

An Illustrious Career

ShivaRajkumar is one of the widely loved actors in the Kannada industry who is known for his roles in films like 'Om', Janumada Jodi, Nammoora Mandara Hoove, Simhada Mari, AK 47, Jogi, Bhajarangi, Mufti, Shivalinga, Tagaru and others.

ShivaRajkumar was last seen in a cameo role in the film Jailer 2, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. It was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. (ANI)