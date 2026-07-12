In an old interview, the legendary singer S. Janaki once shared the beautiful story of how she met her husband. It's a tale that feels straight out of a classic movie, all starting with a single photograph.

Everyone knows S. Janaki, the Nightingale of the South, for her incredible voice. With a staggering legacy of over 48,000 songs in more than 20 languages, the Padma Bhushan awardee is a true music legend. But behind her public success lies a beautiful, simple love story that many people don't know about.

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A Love Story that Began with a Photo

In an old interview, Janaki-amma herself revealed how it all began. Back in her early days, she was living with her uncle, Chandrashekhar, in Hyderabad. He worked as a makeup artist for stage plays. During the intermissions, Janaki would go on stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar’s songs, always winning over the audience.

Then, a small incident changed her life forever. One day, a young man's photograph fell out of her uncle's pocket. That man was Ram Prasad, who would later become her husband. The moment she saw the photo, she felt an instant connection. Without telling anyone, she quietly kept the picture with her. That was the beginning of a love story that would shape her entire life.

The Man Who First Recognised Her Genius

A few days later, Ram Prasad visited her uncle's house, and the two met for the first time. After hearing Janaki sing, Ram Prasad was completely floored. He told her uncle, "This talent shouldn't be limited to plays. If she enters the film industry, she will become a huge singer. One day, the whole country will be proud of her."

He especially loved her version of the song 'Rasika Balam', and that song became a special part of their growing bond.

A Marriage Blessed by Family

After both families gave their blessings, Janaki and Ram Prasad tied the knot in 1959. After their wedding, Ram Prasad wasn't just her husband; he was her biggest supporter and her rock. He would accompany her to every single recording, music program, and event, never letting her travel alone. Ram Prasad dedicated his life to supporting her musical journey, and that became the secret to her massive success.

"I Couldn't Have Reached This Height Without Him"

Janaki-amma herself said many times that her husband was the real power behind her achievements. "Without his encouragement, belief, and support, I could not have grown to this level," she would often say with gratitude.

S. Janaki's voice touched millions of hearts. But her simple, pure, and selfless love story with Ram Prasad is just as inspiring and will be remembered forever.