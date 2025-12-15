- Home
De De Pyaar De 2 Completes 30 Days at Box Office: Did Ajay Devgn’s Film Recover Its Budget?
Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 has completed 30 days in theatres after its November 14 release. While the film opened well initially, its box office collections dropped over time. Did it recover its budget?
Sequel Release
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 hit theatres on November 14. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De, continuing its story with a fresh twist.
Opening Weekend Collection
De De Pyaar De 2 opened with ₹8.75 crore on its first day at the box office. The film showed steady growth, earning ₹12.25 crore on day two. On its third day, the Ajay Devgn–Rakul Preet Singh starrer collected ₹13.75 crore.
Weekly Box Office Breakdown
According to a Koimoi report, De De Pyaar De 2 earned ₹57.78 crore in its first week. The film collected ₹25.42 crore in week two, followed by ₹5.30 crore in week three, ₹1.18 crore in week four, and ₹6 lakh in week five.
Overall Box Office Performance
De De Pyaar De 2 performed well at the box office, grossing ₹89.74 crore in India within a month. The film’s worldwide collection reached ₹111.66 crore, including ₹23.15 crore from overseas markets, reflecting its steady global audience response.
Budget vs Verdict
De De Pyaar De 2 was made on a reported budget of ₹150 crore but failed to recover even half of its cost at the box office. As a result, the film has been declared a flop, since a movie needs to earn more than double its budget to be considered a hit.
De De Pyaar De 2's star cast
The cast of De De Pyaar De 2 features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Javed Jaffrey, R. Madhavan, and several others. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, and Krishna Kumar.
