Ranveer Singh shared a cryptic note on 'destiny' and 'patience' amid the blockbuster success of his latest film 'Dhurandhar', which has broken box office records with its second Saturday collections, surpassing major hits like Pushpa 2.

Ranveer Singh shared a cryptic note about destiny and patience amid the blockbuster success of his latest release 'Dhurandhar'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a quote about the beauty of fate, while hinting that, for now, he is choosing to live with "nazar" (faith) and "sabr" (patience). He wrote, when loosely translated in English, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai. Lekin filhal. Nazar aur sabr. (Fate has a wonderful habit of changing in due course. But for now, faith and patience.)

Dhurandhar's Box Office Dominance

'Dhurandhar' starring Ranveer Singh has been receiving exceptional response from audiences nationwide. Its second Saturday collection now surpasses several other major blockbusters, including Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at Rs 46.50 crore, Chhaava at Rs 44.10 crore, Stree 2 at Rs 33.80 crore, and Animal at Rs 32.47 crore. Other notable films in the top 10 for second Saturday collections include Gadar 2 (Rs 31.07 crore), Jawan (Rs 30.10 crore), Saiyaara (Rs 27 crore), Baahubali 2 (Hindi) (Rs 26.50 crore) and The Kashmir Files (Rs 24.80 crore). Dhurandhar's phenomenal performance is also reflected in its overall two-week figures.

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict. In addition to Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Strong Reception in Jammu & Kashmir

Aditya Dhar's action-adventure 'Dhurandhar' has also registered houseful shows across several centres in Jammu & Kashmir, including smaller towns such as Shopian and Pulwama, where theatrical exhibition has remained limited. Strong audience turnout at these locations indicates renewed demand for cinema-going in the region, underscoring the appetite for big-screen entertainment even in towns without multiplex infrastructure.

Dhurandhar Part Two Announced

Dhurandhar Part Two is set to release on March 19, 2026.