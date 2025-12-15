Priyanka Chopra will be the first guest on the new season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', premiering December 20 on Netflix. The season will feature new characters from Kapil Sharma and the return of his beloved cast including Sunil Grover.

Priyanka Chopra to Grace Premiere Episode

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is set to arrive as the first guest in the upcoming fourth season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on December 20 on Netflix. From playful banter to hilarious fun activities, Kapil Sharma and Priyanka's on-set chemistry has often turned into a full-blown laughter ride for audiences, as seen in previous episodes of Kapil Sharma's comedy shows.

On Monday, Netflix India shared the new look poster of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' featuring Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "When the desi girl arrives, things get Pri-etty humorous. Watch Priyanka Chopra in the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show's new season, streaming from 20th December, at 8 PM, only on Netflix." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

New Season to Feature Fresh Avatars and Beloved Cast

Meanwhile, the new season is expected to elevate a notch higher as Kapil steps into multiple fresh avatars from GenZ Baba and Tau ji to Raja and Mantri Ji, comprising a range of characters designed for every age group. The new season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' brings an exciting, truly unexpected guest lineup to the stage, featuring World Cup champions and global superstars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri stars, and more.

Joining him in this comedy extravaganza is his beloved parivaar that audiences return to season after season. It includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others. Cricketer Navjot Singh Siddhu and actress Archana Puran Singh are set to join Kapil Sharma's "mastiverse" on the show.

Kapil Sharma on His Comedy 'Mastiverse'

Talking about the new season and his many avatars, Kapil Sharma shares, "Har baar lagta hai ki ab toh sab kar liya, naye season me kya karunga, lekin phir aapka pyaar aur aapki umeed mujhe kuch naya karne ka rasta dikha deti hai, iss baar bhi aap hi ki ummeedo ne mujhe bahut se naye kirdar aur sath hi wo kirdaar jo aapko humesha se pasand aaye hain, unhe nibhaane ka rasta dikhaya hai ... toh aapke liye comedy ke wo saare avtaar lekar aa raha hoon Netflix par, season 4 me ... jo hoga comedy ke universe ka multiverse yani mastiverse (Every time I feel like I've done everything, and wonder what I'll do in the new season, but then your love and your expectations show me the way to do something new. This time too, your expectations have guided me towards playing many new characters, as well as those characters that you've always loved... So, I'm bringing all those avatars of comedy for you on Netflix, in Season 4... which will be the multiverse of the comedy universe, or rather, the mastiverse!)," as quoted in the press note.

The show will stream on Netflix.