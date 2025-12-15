At 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire with unmatched energy on the KBC set, as actor Sharib Hashmi reveals the megastar’s long shooting hours, dedication, and enthusiasm that leave co-stars and fans in awe.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, at 83, continues to defy the norms of age with his remarkable energy and enthusiasm. If the ad slogan “Your skin doesn’t reveal your age” were applied to him, it could perfectly read: “Your energy doesn’t reveal your age.” His dedication and activeness on set make it hard to believe he is in his eighth decade.

Sharib Hashmi Shares KBC Experience

Actor Sharib Hashmi, along with The Family Man co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Speaking on Digital Commentary, Sharib said, “I felt like I was dreaming and it just kept going. It was amazing. I will cherish this experience for the rest of my life. When he asked me about my journey, I felt like, ‘Oh my God.’ I couldn’t even process whether he was asking me or just talking to me. It was hard for me to digest.”

A Day in the Life of Big B

Sharib praised Amitabh Bachchan’s stamina and work ethic, revealing, “His energy is on another level. At this age, he shoots three episodes in a single day. He arrived on set at 9 AM and continued shooting until midnight. Our episode was the last one, and even after that, his energy remained the same. Meanwhile, we were struggling to stay awake for a few moments. One doesn’t just become a superhero of an era like that.”

Charity on KBC

For their KBC episode, Sharib, Manoj, and Jaideep appeared for charity, winning ₹12.50 lakh, which they donated to the Ashvahan Foundation. Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire the industry, proving that passion, energy, and dedication know no age.