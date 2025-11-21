- Home
It's been 7 days since the release of Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2. The film's condition at the box office now seems to be getting very bad. A continuous decline is being seen in the movie's earnings
De De Pyaar De 2
Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 was released on the 14th of this month. The film was liked upon its release. It also earned well initially.
7 Day Collection
It's been 7 days since the release of director Anshul Sharma's film De De Pyaar De 2. The film collected 3.05 crores on its seventh day, i.e., Thursday, which is much lower than other days.
Collection
The film De De Pyaar De 2 did a business of 8.75 crores on the first day. It earned 12.25 crores on the second day. On the third day, the film's earnings increased, and it did a business of 13.75 crores. From the fourth day, a sharp decline was seen in its earnings. It earned 4.25 crores.
Total Collection of De De Pyaar De 2
De De Pyaar De 2 collected 5.25 and 3.5 crores on the fifth and sixth days. The film has so far earned 50.8 crores at the Indian box office. Note that its budget is around 100 crores.
Stars in The Film
Producers Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, and Krishna Kumar's film De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Javed Jaffrey, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri alongside Ajay Devgn.
De De Pyaar De
For context, the film De De Pyaar De was released in 2019 and had a great box office collection. It starred Tabu in the lead role along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. De De Pyaar De 2 is the sequel to this movie.
