De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: In these 9 days, the film's earnings have seen a lot of ups and downs. The 9th-day collection figures for director Anshul Sharma's film are now out, and they are surprising
Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2
Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 was released in theaters on the 14th of this month. The film received a good response upon release, but then its earnings gradually started to decline.
De De Pyaar De 2 Earnings
The 9th-day earnings for De De Pyaar De 2 are out. As per sacnilk.com, the film made 4 crores on its 9th day, showing a jump in collections.
De De Pyaar De 2 Collection
De De Pyaar De 2 opened with 8.75 cr. It made 12.25 cr on day 2 and 13.75 cr on day 3. The first Monday saw 4.25 cr. The first weekend total was 51.1 crores.
De De Pyaar De 2 Total Earnings
De De Pyaar De 2 has so far done business of 57.35 crores at the Indian box office. The film's gross collection in India has reached 68.50 crores.
De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Earnings
Talking about De De Pyaar De 2's worldwide box office collection, it has earned 87 crores. Looking at this figure, it's said that it will soon enter the 100 crore club. The film's overseas collection is 18.50 crores.
De De Pyaar De 2 Budget
Director Anshul Sharma's film De De Pyaar De 2 has a budget of about 100 crores. It stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, and others.
