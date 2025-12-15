'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen turns producer for 'CHARAK - Fair of Faith'. Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, the film will explore faith, greed, and the blurred lines between life and death. It is set to release on March 6, 2026.

Sudipto Sen's Production Debut

'The Kerala Story' fame Sudipto Sen is all set to mark his first film as a producer with the upcoming film, 'CHARAK - Fair of Faith'. Presented by Sipping Tea Cinemas and Sudipto Sen Productions, the film's title has been officially unveiled, explaining that 'Charak' focuses on the blurred boundaries between misplaced devotion, human greed, life, and death, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Internationally acclaimed National Film Award-winning filmmaker Sudipto Sen, best known for directing the blockbuster 'The Kerala Story' (2023), will also step into a new creative chapter with Charak as a first-time producer. With 'Charak', Sen aims to ignite a national conversation, challenging comfort zones while remaining firmly grounded in the lived grassroots realities of India, as per a press release.

Key Creative Team Announced

Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, the film has Rajesh Bhatt serving as the Associate Producer, Amarnath Jha as the Creative Director, while the screenplay is written by Farauq Malik, shaping the film's overarching creative vision and thematic depth.

The announcement marks the beginning of a cinematic journey into largely unexplored territory, one that is rarely approached with restraint and sensitivity. Without revealing plot details, 'Charak' hints at a narrative that delves into the fragile intersections of belief, consequence, and human frailty.

Producer Sudipto Sen on 'CHARAK'

Speaking about the film, Sudipto Sen, Producer and Founder of Sipping Tea Cinemas, shared, "Faith has the ability to heal, inspire, and destroy. CHARAK explores how faith creates and destroys. The boundary between devotion is blurred, where life and death make no judgments. The film exists in that uncomfortable space between belief and consequence, where humanity is tested in silence," the press release added.

Release Date

The film will hit theatres on March 6, 2026. (ANI)