About the Film Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Akshaye Khanna will appear in a flashback sequence, while Yami Gautam has a special cameo in the film.