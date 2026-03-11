- Home
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 is creating massive buzz ahead of release. With paid preview shows announced and advance bookings now open, early ticket sales are reportedly impressive, raising expectations for a strong box office opening.
Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2 is set for a worldwide release on March 19. Ahead of the premiere, special paid preview shows on March 18 have opened for advance booking, and early ticket sales are already witnessing strong demand.
Advance bookings for the paid preview shows of Dhurandhar 2 began just three to four days ago and the response has been massive. According to Sacnilk, the film has already earned ₹18.78 crore from previews, which rises to ₹23.99 crore with blocked seats, with over 3.5 lakh tickets sold nationwide.
Dhurandhar 2 is struggling to break this record
Despite strong paid preview sales, Dhurandhar 2 is still chasing a major record. The current benchmark belongs to Pawan Kalyan’s film They Call Him OG, which earned a record ₹21 crore net from paid previews. While Dhurandhar 2 is performing well, it still faces a challenge in surpassing that milestone.
How much is the ticket price for Dhurandhar 2?
Tickets for the paid preview shows of Dhurandhar 2 are witnessing massive demand. Prices initially opened at ₹2000 but soon climbed to ₹2500 and ₹2900. Now, at the INOX Megaplex in Mumbai’s Borivali, tickets have surged to an impressive ₹3100 as fans rush to watch Ranveer Singh’s film early.
About Dhurandhar 2
About the Film Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.
The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Akshaye Khanna will appear in a flashback sequence, while Yami Gautam has a special cameo in the film.
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Dhurandhar
Just so you know, 'Dhurandhar 2' is the sequel to Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar', which was released on December 5, 2025. It's said that the original story was too long, so the makers decided to release it in two parts. The combined budget for both parts is around ₹475 crore. The first film, 'Dhurandhar', earned over ₹1300 crore at the box office.
