K-pop singer Heeseung has addressed fans directly following his departure from the global boy band ENHYPEN, sharing a heartfelt letter that acknowledges concerns from the group's fandom while promising to return with new music as a solo artist.

Heeseung Addresses Departure in Heartfelt Letter

The 24-year-old performer posted the handwritten note on the fan platform Weverse shortly after label BELIFT LAB announced on Tuesday (March 10) that the group would continue as a six-member act. According to the company, the decision allows Heeseung to focus on developing his own musical direction while remaining signed to the label.

In his message to the fandom, known as ENGENE, Heeseung said he understands the reaction that followed the announcement. "I'm aware of the concerns and many conversations surrounding this," he wrote, explaining that the decision came only after deep reflection and long discussions with the company.

Reflecting on his six years with the group, the singer described his time with bandmates Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki as some of the most meaningful moments of his life. "Those memories will remain some of the most shining and unforgettable moments of my life," he wrote, as quoted by Billboard. He added that he will continue to support the group as "someone who will always cheer them on."

Focus on Solo Projects

Heeseung also revealed that he had been working on personal creative projects for some time and had shared them with the company during discussions about his future direction. "As many of you know, I have continued working on personal projects, dedicating a lot of time to them with the hope that one day I could share them with you," he wrote, stressing that he never wanted his ambitions to come before the team.

Group's Success and Fan Reaction

Formed in 2020, ENHYPEN quickly rose to global prominence in the K-pop industry. Just months before the lineup change, the then seven-member group released the EP THE SIN: VANISH, which debuted atop the Top Album Sales chart and helped the act reach No. 1 on the Top Artists chart for the first time, as per Billboard.

The announcement of Heeseung's departure triggered mixed reactions across social media, with some fans questioning the timing of the decision despite the label's assurances that it followed extensive deliberation. For now, fans have Heeseung's message and BELIFT LAB's statement as the only official explanations.

Ending his letter on an emotional note, the singer thanked fans for their unwavering support and expressed hope for the future. "My sincere hope is to return to you with an even better version of myself," he wrote. (ANI)