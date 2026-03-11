Actor Kathryn Hahn has confirmed her role as the villain Mother Gothel in Disney's upcoming live-action 'Tangled'. The film will star Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, directed by Michael Gracey.

Actor Kathryn Hahn has confirmed that she will play the villain Mother Gothel in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated hit 'Tangled.' The 'Tiny Beautiful Things' star shared the news through a video on Instagram, where she revealed the casting while wearing a T-shirt featuring multiple cutouts of the animated character Mother Gothel.

In the clip, Hahn joked that she had recently learned the meaning of "OOTD," or "Outfit of the Day." The reveal also carried a humorous coincidence, since joining Instagram, the actor's username has been @motherhahn. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Hahn (@motherhahn)

Mother Gothel is the central antagonist in 'Tangled', a manipulative woman who keeps Rapunzel hidden away in a secluded tower to harness the healing magic of the princess' long blonde hair.

Meet the Cast and Crew

As per Deadline, in the live-action film, Rapunzel will be played by Teagan Croft, while Milo Manheim of the Zombies franchise has been cast as Flynn Rider, the charming thief who becomes Rapunzel's ally. The project is set to be directed by Michael Gracey, known for helming the musical film 'The Greatest Showman.' The screenplay comes from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, whose previous credits include 'Do Revenge' and 'Someone Great.' Producer Kristin Burr will oversee the project through Burr! Productions, with Lucy Kitada serving as executive producer, Deadline has confirmed.

Casting History

Reports about Hahn's involvement first surfaced earlier this year. At one stage, two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson had reportedly been in early discussions for the role of Mother Gothel. However, she was unable to pursue the project due to scheduling commitments tied to upcoming productions, including 'The Batman Part II' and a reboot of 'The Exorcist.'

About the Original Animated Film

Disney's original animated 'Tangled,' directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, was released in 2010 and became a major box-office success, earning more than USD 590 million worldwide, as per Deadline. The film featured the voices of Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider, with Mother Gothel originally voiced by Donna Murphy. Inspired by the classic Rapunzel fairytale from the Brothers Grimm, the animated film also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for 'I See the Light,' written by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater.

Disney's Live-Action Slate

The new 'Tangled' adaptation is part of Disney's ongoing slate of live-action reimaginings of its animated classics. Another upcoming project in that pipeline is the live-action version of 'Moana', starring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga`aia, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres in July. (ANI)