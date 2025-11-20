- Home
Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 has completed 6 days since its release. This film by director Anshul Sharma had a good start in terms of earnings, but now its condition seems to be deteriorating. Check Box Office Collection of Day 6
De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Earnings
The sixth-day earnings for Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's film De De Pyaar De 2 are out. According to sacnilk.com, the film earned 3.50 crore on its sixth day. This figure is as of 10:30 PM.
De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Collection
Director Anshul Sharma's film De De Pyaar De 2 did a business of 8.75 crore on the first day. The film grossed 12.25 and 13.75 crore on the second and third days. After three days, its earnings saw a sharp decline.
How much did De De Pyaar De 2 earn
De De Pyaar De 2 did a business of 4.25 crore on the fourth day and 5.25 crore on the fifth day. On Wednesday, the sixth day, the film collected 3.50 crore.
Total collection of De De Pyaar De 2
In 6 days, De De Pyaar De 2 has done a total business of 47.75 crore at the box office. According to reports, the film has grossed over 71.87 crore worldwide.
Budget of De De Pyaar De 2
Director Anshul Sharma made De De Pyaar De 2 on a budget of 100 crore. This film is a sequel to the 2019 movie De De Pyaar De.
De De Pyaar De 2 Starcast
The star cast of De De Pyaar De 2 includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Javed Jaffrey, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri in lead roles.
