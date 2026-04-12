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Dacoit: A Love Story Day 2 Box Office: Adivi Sesh Starrer Holds Strong Against Dhurandhar 2
After a stellar opening, Dacoit: A Love Story continues its strong run at the box office, with Adivi Sesh starrer maintaining steady momentum and impressive collections on day two.s.
How much did 'Dacoit' earn on its second day?
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit: The Love Story' collected around ₹7 crore on its second day. This earning came from about 3734 shows across the country. The film showed a slight growth compared to its first day. What's impressive is that it's successfully pulling in crowds despite the 'Dhurandhar 2' wave, which stars Ranveer Singh.
What is 'Dacoit's two-day collection?
'Dacoit: A Love Story' earned about ₹6.55 crore on its first day. This brings its two-day net collection in India to around ₹13.55 crore. Meanwhile, the total gross collection has touched approximately ₹15.81 crore.
'Dacoit's excellent performance abroad too
The action-romance drama 'Dacoit: A Love Story', directed by Shenil Dev, is also doing great business overseas. In two days, the film has grossed around ₹9 crore from international markets. Out of this, ₹2.50 crore came on the second day alone. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at about ₹24.81 crore.
What is 'Dacoit's budget?
Supriya Yarlagadda has produced 'Dacoit' under the Annapurna Studios banner. According to reports, the film's budget is estimated to be between ₹70-100 crore. Based on this, the film has recovered about 13.55% to 19% of its cost in just two days. It remains to be seen if the film will recover its budget and become a success.
Adivi Sesh's biggest opener at the worldwide box office
'Dacoit: A Love Story' has become Adivi Sesh's biggest worldwide opener to date. Not just that, it also marks his hat-trick for films with a double-digit opening. Here are Adivi Sesh's top three opening films at the worldwide box office and their first-day earnings:
Dacoit: A Love Story - ₹13.60 crore
Major - ₹13.15 crore
HIT: The Second Case - ₹11.50 crore
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