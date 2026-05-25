Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 4: Mohanlal’s Thriller Sees Sunday Jump; Earns THIS Much
Drishyam 3 continued its strong theatrical run on Day 4 as Mohanlal’s thriller witnessed growth on its first Sunday, collecting Rs 13.95 crore net and pushing its worldwide total beyond Rs 141 crore.
Strong Sunday Growth for Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 continued its excellent theatrical run as the Mohanlal-starrer witnessed steady growth on its first Sunday. The thriller earned Rs 13.95 crore net in India on Day 4, slightly improving from Saturday’s figures. With positive audience response and strong occupancy, the film’s India net total now stands at Rs 54.55 crore after four days.
Malayalam Version Leads Collections
The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor at the box office, collecting Rs 11.75 crore from over 3,100 shows nationwide. Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions also added respectable numbers, proving the franchise’s popularity beyond Kerala. Across India, the film screened in more than 5,200 shows on Sunday with impressive audience turnout throughout the day.
Kerala Drives Massive Numbers
Kerala once again emerged as the strongest market for the Jeethu Joseph directorial, contributing nearly Rs 9.70 crore gross on Sunday alone. Karnataka followed with solid collections, while Andhra Pradesh-Telangana and Tamil Nadu also delivered steady business. Overseas markets remained highly supportive too, helping the film maintain momentum in international territories during the weekend run.
Mohanlal Returns as Georgekutty
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the powerful return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, one of Malayalam cinema’s most loved characters. The cast also includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, and Kalabhavan Shajohn. With worldwide collections touching Rs 141.34 crore, the thriller has emerged as a major box-office success.
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